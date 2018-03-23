ASI, five cops booked for torturing teacher

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

An ASI and five cops were booked under section 452/354/148/149 PPC on the charge of allegedly torturing an aged teacher of Government Higher Secondary School Vanike Tarar. According to FIR the accused ASI Rauf and five cops allegedly raided the house of teacher Malik Nazar Muhammad, violated the sanctity of his house and ‘kidnapped’ the teacher and took him to Khanpur where they severely tortured him as a result of which his one arm and leg were fractured. The office bearers of Muttahida Mahaz Asataza protested against the alleged ‘goonda gardi’ of the police and demanded stern action against the inhuman cops.

Meanwhile, the traders of district have expressed their grave concern over the daring dacoities in the district and have called upon the DPO and RPO Gujranwala to take prompt action against the negligent police officials. According to police source, few days back Ch. Muhammad Buksh Tarar Chairman UC Rasulpur Tarar.