Ashura uprising is epitome of sacrifice, solidarity: Moosvi

Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, paying tributes to the martyrs of Karbala, said that the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) showed that truth was always victorious and the people should learn from his example.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, who has been under continued house detention since August 03, last year, in his message said the day of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is an event that reminded the immense sacrifices rendered by the martyrs of Karbala to uphold the spirit of Islam.

“The great epic of Ashura has a lot of messages and lessons that affect various dimensions of our political, social, and individual life. It played a major role in terms of making sacrifices and promoting altruism,” he added.

Agha Al-Moosvi said, “In Karbala, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was an epitome of worshiping God. If it had not been for the uprising of Imam Hussain (RA), the issue of worshiping God would have been ended. Moreover, the imam fully demonstrated the spirit of altruism and making sacrifices.” He added that Imam Hussain (RA) had endured a lot of sufferings for the sake of God, which immortalized him in the eyes of millions of people around the world.

The spirit of making sacrifices and altruism was strikingly remarkable in the fight against injustice, corruption and oppression, he said.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Anjuman Sharie Shian in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi was again prevented from presiding over the annual majlis in Markazi Imam Bargah, Shariyatabad, in Badgam. He said that thousands of mourners gathered and protested against depriving a head cleric of performing his religious duties amongst the people.—KMS