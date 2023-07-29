LAHORE – Ashura processions culminated peacefully across Pakistan on Saturday evening.

Alam, Zuljinnah and Tazia processions were taken out last night in various cities and towns to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at Karbala 14 centuries ago.

Passing through traditional routes, these processions completed day-long journeys on reaching their respective destinations in the evening.

At the conclusion of the main processions, Majlis Sham-e-Ghariban were arranged wherein Zakirs highlighted the significance of the huge sacrifice rendered by the grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his companions.

They also highlighted miseries of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), his family members and companions.

Heavy deployment of law enforcement agencies personnel were made on the routes of processions, outside venues of Majlis and in sensitive areas of different cities across Pakistan to avoid any untoward incident.

Extra measures were also taken like suspension of mobile phone service on and around the route of main processions, venues of Majlis and sensitive areas, a ban on pillion riding, monitoring through CCTV and aerial surveillance through helicopters in different cities including Lahore.

The police, rangers and army jawans kept patrolling different areas while special forces’ personnel and snipers were positioned on the rooftops of the buildings along the route to keep an eye on miscreants.

All markets and businesses were closed on the occasion of Ashura while press issued special supplements and electronic media aired special programs to mark the significance of the event.

In Lahore, the central Zuljinnah procession of Ashura which emerged from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate late Friday night culminated peacefully at Imambargah Karbala Gamay Shah after Isha prayers.

The procession completed day-long journey while passing through traditional route – Mohallah Chehel Bibian, Imambargah Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Imambargah Mehdi Shah, Mobarak Haveli, Chowk Nawab Sahab, Kucha Qazi Khan, Imambargah Molvi Feroze Ali, Kucha Miskinan, Mohallah Pir Gilanian, Imambargah Rajab Ali Shah, Chohata Mufti Baqar, Chowk Purani Kotwali, Kashmiri Bazar, Sunehri Masjid, Dabbi Bazar, Suha Bazar, Gumti Bazar, Said Mitha Bazar, Tehsil Bazar, Bazar Hakiman, Unchi Masjid and Bhaati Gate.

Large number of chest beating and noha reciting mourners observed Matam (flagellation) with chained knives at several points on the route.

Ambulances of various hospitals and other relief organizations were kept stand by for transporting those wounded to the hospitals while the volunteers provided first aid to the mourners during and after the Matam.

The route of the procession was closed for the general public and pedestrians, while Law enforcing agencies personnel blocked the roads entering to the main route of the procession.

Special security gates and scanners were placed at the entrances of processions and Imambargahs for searching the participants.

A large number of Sabeels of juices, milk and water were set up along the route to facilitate the mourners.

Banners calling for Shia-Sunni unity were displayed by different political and social workers and other office bearers of district government in various areas.