Ashura observed peacefully

Faisalabad

Ashura Muharram was observed peacefully in Faisalabad on Friday and no untoward incident was reported from any part of the district.

Police spokesman said here Saturday that 26 Majalis were arranged while 153 processions were taken out from different parts of the district on Ashura Day and concluded late night on Friday.

He said that the main mourning procession was taken out from Imam Bargah Jaffriyya Trust and the participants marched on various roads including Narwala Raod, Bhowana Bazaar, Clock Tower Chowk, Katchery Bazaar, Gol Bazaar, Rail Bazaar, Amin Pur Bazaar, Kotwali Chowk, whereas the other processions also joined this main procession at Clock Tower Chowk.

He further said that seven Majalis and four processions were held in Iqbal Division on Ashura, six Majalis and 37 processions in Jaranwala Division, six Majalis and 13 processions in Lyallpur Division, four Majalis and 24 processions in Madina Division, three Majalis and 39 processions were in Iqbal Division.

The police department made tight security arrangements for Ashura by providing four layers security to the mourning processions and Majalis.—APP

