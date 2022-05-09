Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed AGP

Islamabad: Following the approval of President Dr Arif Alvi, the government has appointed Ashtar Ausaf Ali as the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP).

The President appointed the Attorney General on the advice of the Prime Minister under Article 100 (1) of the Constitution.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے اشتر اوصاف علی کی بطور اٹارنی جنرل پاکستان تعیناتی کی منظوری دے دی صدر مملکت نے اٹارنی جنرل کی تعیناتی آئین کے آرٹیکل 100 (1) کے تحت وزیر اعظم کے مشورے پر کی اٹارنی جنرل آف پاکستان کا عہدہ خالد جاوید خان کے استعفے کے بعد خالی ہوا تھا — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 9, 2022

The slot of the AGP had fallen vacant following the resignation of Khalid Javed Khan.

Advocate Ashtar Ausaf Ali had earlier served as AGP from 2016 to 2018 and also as the law adviser to ex-premier Nawaz Sharif.

He had also served the PMLN government as Advocate General for Punjab but came to prominence for successfully representing the Sharif government in 1993 before the Supreme Court, overturning the dissolution of parliament by then-President Ghulam Ishaq Khan.

