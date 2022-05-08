Ashtar appointed Attorney General

The federal government has appointed Ashtar Ausaf advocate as the new Attorney General of Pakistan. A notification in this regard was issued on Saturday after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave his approval to the appointment.

Ashtar Ausaf will replace Khalid Jawed Khan who had resigned after the change in government. Advocate Ausaf had earlier served as AGP from 2016 to 2018 and also served as law adviser to ex-premier Nawaz Sharif.

He had also served the PML-N government as Advocate General for Punjab but came to prominence for successfully representing the Sharif government in 1993 before the Supreme Court that had overturned the dissolution of parliament by late president Ghulam Ishaq Khan.