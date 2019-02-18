Ashrafi thanks Saudi Crown Prince for releasing prisons from Saudi jails

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi Monday thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for ordering the release of over 2100 Pakistani prisoners on request of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Talking to media persons, he lauded the goodwill gesture of Saudi Crown Prince. Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in every thick and thin like an elder brother. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are knotted in eternal relationship of faith, loyalty and brotherhood.

He said the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to Pakistan will definitely help strengthening bilateral relations. Lauding the renewed determination of Pak-Saudi leadership to carryout joint struggle to eradicate the menace of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence from Islamic world, he said people of Pakistan were indebted to love and affection of Mohammad Bin Salman for Pakistan.

The visit of Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan will prove a milestone and of key importance for unity and stability of Musim Ummah. Leadership of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is committed to resolving the burning issues of Muslim world from Yemen to Syria and Palestine to Kashmir, said a press release.

Visit of Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has realized the world community that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are united for security, stability and defence of Harmain Al Sharifain, said Tahir Ashrafi adding that unity of the leadership of Pakistan.

