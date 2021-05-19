Pakistan to observe “Palestine solidarity day” on May21: Ashrafi

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony said that on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s orders, a ‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ will be observed throughout Pakistan on Friday to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine, during which Ulema-Mashaykh and religious scholars will support and endorse Palestine’s cause in Friday sermons.

“Palestine Solidarity Day’ is being commemorated to call upon world leaders to play its part in ending the persecution of Palestinians on a permanent basis so that an independent Palestinian state can be established with Al-Quds as its capital,” he said while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that the way Pakistan’s government and citizens are demonstrating unity with Palestine is being applauded by Palestinians all over the Islamic world.

He said, during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia he based all of his attention on atrocities against the citizens of Kashmir and Palestine, as well as how to combat the injustice.

In coordination with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Tahir Ashrafi claimed that Pakistan is willing to assume every obligation for the solution of the Muslim Ummah’s problems (OIC). He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and thinking is that we should unite the entire Muslim Ummah because one nation cannot play a part in these issues in the same way that the entire Ummah can.

At all platforms and stages, Ashrafi stated, the prime minister is in close contact with the heads of Islamic countries. He said that Israel targets children and women in Palestine on a regular basis and that Al Aqsa is a red line for the whole Muslim Ummah. He explained that, just as the Harmain Al-Sharifain is a red line for us, and no one should be able to jeopardize its peace and stability, Al Aqsa is a red line for the Muslim Ummah, and no one should threaten its sanctity.

He said the world’s leaders ought to figure out how to avoid dictator Israeli powers from oppressing and persecuting Palestinians.

According to him, the Pakistan Red Crescent has been directed to provide medicines to Palestinian brothers on the orders of President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, and every attempt should be made to assist Palestinians.

According to Ashrafi, the President of Palestine, the Chief Justice of Palestine, the Grand Mufti of Palestine, the Imam of Al Aqsa Mosque, and the Palestinian people have expressed gratitude to Pakistan for increasing their voices in support of Palestine’s cause, adding that Pakistan’s government and people have surpassed their hopes. “Pakistan will continue to play its role for Palestine and Kashmir,” he said. He said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the instructions of the prime minister said in OIC foreign ministerial-level meeting that OIC and Muslim countries should decide what to do, Pakistan will stay firm and committed, whatever will be decided at the OIC forum. “Palestine and Kashmir are the problems of the Muslim Ummah and now is the time to stop the bloodshed in Palestine and Kashmir,” he said.

He also said that Namoos-e-Risalat, Islamophobia, blasphemy, Kashmir, and Palestine are all concerns that concern the Muslim Ummah, and that the day will come when we will all pray in Al Aqsa. In response to a comment, Ashrafi said that Pakistan works closely with all Islamic nations, including Saudi Arabia. He said that the OIC is the only single organization and platform of Muslim countries, which is currently led by Saudi Arabia.

