Ashraf stresses broad-based unity for freedom cause

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai while underscoring the need of unity has reiterated that his organization has been working for a broad-based unity on the basis of principles for freedom objective.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat would continue its constructive activities in the future as well.

Condemning nationalism, racism, sectarianism and materialism, he said that on the basis of golden principles of God-fearing, humanity and justice, the TeH would continue to face all challenges with unity.

The APHC leader said while Tehreek-e-Hurriyat considers disunity and disharmony as harmful for the freedom movement, the people of Kashmir need to get united on a single platform to obtain their freedom objective.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said that Tehreek-e-Hurriyat was not just an organization but was a revolutionary movement which was working for the glory of Islam, freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from India’s forcible occupation and unity.

He said the TeH has a unique place in Kashmir freedom struggle and it has written a new history of sacrifices for the freedom cause. He hailed the steadfastness of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leaders and activists who are languishing in different Indian jails.—KMS