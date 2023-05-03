Ashraf for expansion of bilateral ties with Hungary

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf along with Hungarian Ambassador Béla Fazekas inaugurated a photo exhibition containing artifacts of Islamic architectural arts at the National Assembly. The photo exhibition, arranged with cooperation of the Embassy of Hungary, is part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf said this exhibition of Islamic cultural heritage is evident of the rich of culture of Hungary.

He said peaceful existence of Christians and Muslims was well demonstrated by the law adopted by the Hungarian parliament in 1916 granting Islam the status of a legally recognized religion of the country.

The Speaker welcomed the joint initiative of Hungary and Turkiye to preserve the Islamic cultural heritage of Ottoman Empire in Hungary.

He said Pakistan highly values its relations with Hungary which are based on commonality of views and shared values of democratic pluralism. He stressed on the need of further enhancing the bilateral relations.

