Ashleigh Buhai survived a playoff against In Gee Chun at Muirfield to win the Women’s British Open, her first major title on the LPGA circuit.

The South African saw her 5-stroke lead disappear on the final day highlighted by a triple-bogey on the par-4 15th hole as she finished with a 4-over 75. Chun, the day 2 leader, carded a 70 that left the two women women tied at the top on 10-under 274 and needing a sudden death 4-hole playoff to declare the winner.

The South Korean found herself in trouble on the first two playoff holes but managed to bail herself out expertly to stay in the hunt.

On the first, Chun sent her second shot into a bunker while Buhai found the green but a near-perfect bunker shot by Chun helped her salvage the par. On the second, she needed to make an 8-foot bogey putt to stay in it after sending her second shot wide and then barely making it onto the green with a chip from the tall grass.

Ashleigh Buhai nearly won it on the third playoff hole, but her long putt for the win pulled up a few inches away from the hole.

She did not have to wait long for the win however as Chun bogeyed the last hole while Buhai made a superb bunker shot leaving her with a routine putt which she sank for the win.

With her win Buhai becomes the second women’s major winner from South Africa joining Sally Little.

Hinako Shibuno, who led after day 1, finished third.