Ashiq retains National Amateur Golf Championship

Peshawar

Ashiq Hussain retained the title of the 57th National Amateur Golf Championship for the second consecutive years with his gross four over par 292 over 72 holes here at PAF Golf Course.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra was the chief guest on this occasion. Lt. Gen Mian Muhammad Hilal, Air Vice Marshal Sarfaraz Khan, Air Officer Commander Northern Air Command and Senior Vice President KP Golf Association, Station Commander Peshawar and Vice President KP Golf Association Brig. Ghulam Hassan Joya, Joint Secretary Pakistan Golf Federation Ali Haider, former Pakistan team skipper Mehmood Aziz, international golfer Major Arshad Mehmood, officials, golfers and large number of spectators were also present.

Ashiq Hussain grabbed the title for the second consecutive years despite as poor show on the last day with his gross score six over par 78, 39 at front nine and the same at back nine with two double bogeys in the front nine and the same at back nine with three birdies.

Ashiq Hussain carded 73, 71, 70, 78 with an aggregated total of 292. He said closely followed by Ahmad Baig at the second with his gross score 296 over 72 holes. Ahmad Baig added 77 to his overnight score of 72, 73 and 73 with three birdies and two double bogies. He said at the run for title but he missed two key stroke at hole no. 15, 16 and 17 that is why he slipped to second from first. Ahmad finished a birdie putt at hole no. 18 which somehow managed his overall round by finishing at second.—APP