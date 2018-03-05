Ashiana case: Court extends remand of Ahad Cheema, Shahid Shafiq for 15 days

LAHORE: The accountability court extended on Monday the remand of Lahore Development Authority former director general Ahad Cheema and Bismillah Engineering Company CEO Shahid Shafiq into NAB custody.

Both the accused booked in Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme scam were sent on a 15-day remand after NAB officials requested the accountability court to extend their physical remand as investigators have to probe the case further.

NAB prosecutor told the court that as a result of investigation during remand, details of Ahad Cheema’s properties came to light.

Cheema and Shafiq were arrested after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) detected illegalities and corruption worth billions in a deal between Paragon Housing Society and Punjab Land Development Company to construct the Ashiana housing scheme, a low-cost housing project of the Punjab government.

The former director general of LDA was arrested on February 21, after which the Punjab bureaucracy went up in arms in solidarity with their colleague.

Moreover, the Punjab Assembly also passed a resolution against the NAB and in favour of Cheema.

