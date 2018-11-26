Ashantha De Mel was ‘not interested’ in job

Bipin Dani

Jesselmeir

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board appointee new selection committee is a bunch of men of crisis. “Yes, this is my fourth stint as a national selector. Honestly, I was not interested in the job. I left the job in 2013 and since then keeping myself busy in my own work and not following cricket. Not even was expecting the call but will now serve the country, when needed”, speaking exclusively over telephone from Colombo.

“My appointment has just been announced on Sunday and therefore had no time to think on how I feel about this new job”.

The new chief selector did not go to the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), where Sri Lankan team was playing on the fourth day against the visiting England team on Monday.

“I have been watching the match on TV”, he said during day’s play.

Along with De Mel, former Test cricketer Brendon Kuruppu and former ODI cricketers Hemantha Wickramaratne and Chaminda Mendis have been named in the new selection panel.

“This is the 5th time I have been appointed as a National selector”, Kuruppu, speaking exclusively from Sharjah, where he has been officiating in the T-10 League as a match referee, said. “Previously under the Chairmanship of

1) Sidath Wettimuny 1999

2) T B Kehelgamuwa 2000

3) Duleep Mendis 2011

4) Kapila Wijegunawardena 2015

5) Ashantha de Mel 2019 (Current)”, I have been the selector, he added.

It is to be seen whether he would be assisting the team selection for the New Zealand tour via video conference or would leave for Sri Lanka soon. The T-10 League final is to be over on December 2 (UAE National Day).

Sri Lanka will depart for New Zealand on the 04th December, 2018 to take part in 02 Test Matches, 03 ODIs and one off T20I.

Share on: WhatsApp