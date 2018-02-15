Ash Wednesday is a significant day in the Catholic Church year beginning a period of forty days of prayer, fasting and charity. At services, people traditionally are marked with ashes of burnt palm branches as a sign of their recognition of their human frailty as well as sinfulness and need for repentance in their lifelong journey of conversion.

Ash Wednesday and Good Friday are days of fasting within the Catholic Church for those between the ages of 18 and 59. They may eat only one full meal and two other meals consisting of substantially less food. There should be no food taken between meals. Anyone whose health is threatened by fasting is exempted from the fast. Catholics age 14 and older also abstain from meat on Ash Wednesday, Good Friday and all Fridays of Lent.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Related