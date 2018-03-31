Asfandyar warns against interference in 18th Amendment

Peshawar

Central President of Awami National Party, Asfandyar Wali Friday said that interference in 18th Amendment would not be tolerated and any such move would be fully resisted.

Addressing workers convention at his home constituency Utmanzai, Charsadda, he said that meddling with affairs devolved to provinces under 18th Amendment would be resisted by his party adding any attempt to change the name of KP would serve nothing but create chaos and unrest in the country.

No opposition was made by any party when 18th Amendment was passed from the parliament, he said adding why certain political entities are making hue and cry now.

He said that all the political parties are unanimous over merger of FATA into KP except few politicians and demanded representation of FATA in provincial assembly before 2018 elections. The FATA people should be given access to courts besides reconstruction and reconstruction of the infrastructure destroyed during militancy. Solution to FATA problems lies in its merger with KP, he explained.—APP