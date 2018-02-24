Asfandyar slams NAB for obsession with Sharif cases

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Awami National Party (ANP) leader Asfand Yar Wali Khan on Friday took an exception to the National Accountability Bureau for its obsession to probe cases related to Nawaz Sharif and his family. Speaking to media, he said the NAB was unable to probe corruption and irregularities reported in billion tree tsunami and other projects initiated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government .

“NAB is only after Nawaz Sharif and his family. They have no interest in any other issue”.

Calling for bringing down the political temperature, he said confrontation between state institutions would be in no one’s interest. He said all the institutions should work within their own limits.