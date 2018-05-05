Asfandyar offers to quit politics if proved guilty

Charsadda

Central President Awami National Party Friday urged Pakhtun nation to shun differences and act in a unified manner to protect their rights. Addressing a ceremony to welcome new entrants in ANP at Wali Bagh Charsdda, he said that Pakhtuns have rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the motherland and the time has arrived that they should come closer and unite for their rights.

He said opportunists should refrain from boasting their performances on the projects that were initiated by ANP adding that Imran Khan who has done nothing but promoted the politics of targeting and maligning. Asfandyar challenged Imran and other political opponents to prove a single penny corruption against him and his family members adding he would quit politics and would prefer to die if any corruption was proved against him.

He alleged that Pervaiz Khattak was being used by a remote controlled device from Banigala. Pervaiz Khattak has forgotten that he was accusing the ANP Government wherein he (Khattak) was a provincial minister for over four and half years. Despite KP government’s attempts, the PTI could not prove a rupee corruption against any ANP parliamentarian. Imran made politics dirty by introducing indecency, intolerance, tirade and mudslinging against politicians, he said. Imran abolished the trend of positive criticism which was the hallmark of politicians in the past both inside and outside the parliament, he explained. The ANP Chief said that people of Punjab.—APP