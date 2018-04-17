Asfandyar defends 18th Amendment

ADDRESSING a public gathering in Buner on Sunday, Chief of Awami National Party Asfandyar Wali strongly came in defence of 18th Constitutional Amendment emphatically saying that his party will take to the streets if any effort was made to amend or roll-back the 18th Amendment. It is a matter of fact that since its passage back in 2010, the 18th Constitutional Amendment has received criticism from different elements, which also include lawmakers and the think-tanks. Off and on rumours are also spread about bringing amendments or annulling it. In this backdrop, the statement of the ANP chief at the public gathering is not something a political stunt but really shows his strong belief in the autonomy of provinces that indeed is vital for a strong federation and we expect that other political forces will also add their voices to this cause in the greater national interests.

In fact the 18th Amendment defined the structural contours of the state through a paradigm shift from a heavily centralised to a predominantly decentralised federation. Literature also suggests that federalism was originally devised and continues to be viewed as an institutional mechanism for dividing power and sovereignty between national and regional levels of governments in order to reduce the likelihood of an authoritarian or overly centralised government. In this context, the 18th Constitutional Amendment reinforced a multilevel governance system by extending greater autonomy to the federating units and laying down fundamentals of substantive decentralisation at the lower tiers of the local governance. Before the amendment, one has to run from pillar to post in the Federal Capital for the sake of minor issues, but no one bothered to address them. However, the amendment allowed the provinces to address them at the local level. However, we understand the amendment which was passed by all the political parties with consensus is yet to be implemented in letter and in spirit in order to reap its full benefits for better governance and administration. For bringing any improvement, certain changes may be made in the constitutional amendment after developing across-the-board consensus but rolling it back completely will be disastrous for the federation as it will only trigger dissent and discord amongst the provinces and the same was clear from the words expressed by the ANP Chief. We rather need to focus on steps that promote harmony and unity amongst the provinces.

