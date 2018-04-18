The Airport Security Force (ASF) Tuesday recovered bullets from a woman’s luggage at Benazir Bhutto International Airport (BBIA).
According to ASF, a foreign woman passenger identified as Ziang League who had arrived at BBIA, during checking ASF had recovered two bullets and rounds from her possession.
ASF had taken the passenger into custody and started investigation.—APP
ASF recovers bullets from woman’s luggage
The Airport Security Force (ASF) Tuesday recovered bullets from a woman’s luggage at Benazir Bhutto International Airport (BBIA).