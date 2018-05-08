ASF recovers 2kg contraband from passenger at Islamabad airport

Airport Security Force recovered two Kgs ice heroin from a passenger at the New Islamabad Airport on Monday. The passenger, identified as Khalas Taj, was travelling to Riyadh via a domestic airlines’ flight.

The suspect, who hails from Nowshera, had hidden the contraband in his luggage, according to the ASF.

The passenger has been handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force for further investigation. The incident is reported just a day after a bullet of a 30-bore pistol was recovered from the bag of a Spanish citizen at Islamabad airport.

Bullet recovered from passenger’s bag at New Islamabad Airport

According to sources, the Spanish citizen, Aman Masood, was to fly to Barcelona via Pakistan International Airline flight PK-769 but was stopped for interrogation by Airport Security Force personnel when a bullet was found in his possession.

Masood was taken into custody and investigation was started, sources said.

New Islamabad Airport opened its doors for operations on May 3 after years of delays and setbacks. However, the airport did not seem ready to serve passengers as they complained of inadequate services a day after the facility was opened.—INP

