ASF passing out parade held

The passing out parade of 47th Basic Aviation Course and 23rd Officers Basic Security Course was held here on Thursday.

Commander Karachi Lt.-Gen Shahid Baig Mirza was the chief guest on the occasion. He distributed prizes among the officers and recruits who demonstrated the best level of their training, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commander said that Airports Security Force (ASF) is one of the pride organisations of the country. ASF always remains vigilant and is capable enough to meet any security challenge, he added. The sacrifices of ASF personnel deserved great tribute by the nation. —APP

