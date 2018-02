Karachi

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the youngest daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and the late prime minister Benazir Bhutto, will contest upcoming general elections from two constituencies, sources said Wednesday. According to sources, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leadership has decided with consensus to field Aseefa Bhutto Zardari as its candidate for seats from Lyari, the stronghold of the party and Tando Allahyar.