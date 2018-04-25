Asanka Gurusinha shares his views on women’s cricket with ICC

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board had sent Asanka Gurusinha to attend ICC’s meeting in India.

“Before returning to Sri Lanka to-day, he attended the ICC’s two-day meeting on promotion and development of women’s cricket in Kolkata on Sunday and Monday”, a source close to the board said.

“Gurusinha has been recently appointed as a Chief Cricket Operations Officer for men’s and women’s cricket in Sri Lanka and was the ideal candidate from our country to represent his views on women’s cricket”, the source added.

Sri Lanka’s World cup winning team member Gurusinha is determined to take his teams (men’s and women’s) to the next level of international reckoning. He has also been given th charge of the High Performance Unit and brain centre.

Women’s cricket is getting more popularity and views from various sources were gathered by the ICC in this conclave, it is learnt here.

The ICC had also invited India captain Mithali Raj to express her views on women’s cricket.

Board meeting Thilanga Sumathipala will arrive in Kolkata to attend ICC’s Board Meeting. Cricket South Africa chief Chris Nenzani has checked in whereas Cricket West Indies will be represented by their vice president Nanthan and not Dave Cameron, it is leanrt here.

Interestingly, in the ICC board meeting, the BCCI will not be represented by the acting president C.K.Khanna but as per Supreme Court, the nominee is the acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary.