Asad’s optimism

MINISTER for Finance Asad Umar has expressed optimism about marked improvement in the financial and economic health of the country, saying that the alarm bells have stopped ringing in this regard. Addressing a news conference in Islamabad he said the Government neither imposed any new tax nor would it do in remaining period of the financial year but despite that it would be able to meet the revenue collection target.

The Government definitely deserves credit for providing major relief to various sectors without resorting to any significant taxation measure. It has, however, been observed that some segments continue to derive undue benefit and that too at a time when the country is facing revenue shortfall. The decision to bail out big defaulters by waiving 50% of their outstanding dues or around Rs. 200 billion on account of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) is lamentable as it amounts to surrendering before power lobbies that collected the cess but are not ready to deposit it with the treasury. This is not their money but the tax paid by consumers and must be realized by the Government but waiving of the dues is reflective of undue favour being showered on influential people for reasons best known to the authorities concerned. We are out with a begging bowl but are generous enough to condone about 200 billion rupees of dues.

