Asad: Zardari-era in Sindh to end soon

Our Correspondent

Larkana

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday claimed that the Zardari-era would soon end in Sindh and that the PTI would rule the province in the future.

Speaking to media in the city that is considered PPP’s stronghold, the federal minister said that the ruling PTI would establish its rule in Larkana. “We will draft a package for Sindh’s development.”

Talking about rallies, Umar said that PTI could hold public gatherings in Sindh, but it “preferred not to put people’s lives at risk over [mere] politics.”

The minister, shedding light on PTI’s work in Sindh, said that the Centre had distributed the most cash to underprivileged people in the province during the lockdown.

“The government distributed [billions] among poor people as they were severely affected due to the lockdown,” he said.