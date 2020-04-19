Asad warns of ‘uncertain situation’

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar has warned that even though the country’s case numbers are lower than projected, the situation is still “uncertain”. Addressing a press briefing, Umar said that this was why testing capacity needed to be increased. The minister added that contact tracing of Covid-19 patients should also be done. Asad said that though they haven’t been able to increase the testing capacity like it had initially planned but the government aimed to conduct 25,000 tests by the end of April. He advised the people to continue adopting precautionary measures, including social distancing, to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Asad reiterated the government’s resolve to continue making decisions for the well-being of the nation by raising above politics. Thankfully, he said Covid-19 death rate is lower than predicted in the country.