Asad Umar says people travelling overseas to get Moderna

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that the Moderna vaccination will assist people planning to go overseas for employment or education in countries that only accept certain Covid vaccines.

The NCOC Chief expressed his gratitude for US President Joe Biden’s progressive stance on Covid-19 on Twitter. ‘Received 2.5 million doses of Moderna sent by US govt. This will [be administered to] particularly those who have to travel for work or study to countries which are only accepting certain vaccines’, the tweet reads.

Hundreds of overseas Pakistanis have been stranded here since the start of inoculation drives in various countries, as Saudi Arabia and a few other countries refuse to accept certificates for Chinese-manufactured vaccines, despite the fact that most of the doses in the South Asian country are Chinese.

Asad Umar has previously warned that if people ceased being careful, Pakistan may be struck by the fourth wave of viral infections.‘In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination program, the fourth wave could emerge in Pakistan in July,’ he tweeted

Pakistan received 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the United States on Friday, with a top American official in Islamabad indicating that more will be sent in the future.

Angela P. Aggeler, Charge d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Islamabad, said the vaccinations will save lives and assist Pakistan’s recovery from the Covid-19 catastrophe, which had destroyed so many families and communities in both countries.

“Together with the Pakistani government and our international partners, including Covax and Unicef, we will work to ensure that the vaccines are distributed as quickly and safely as possible,” she said.

According to Dawn, Ms. Aggeler said that specific vaccinations and the number of future contributions will be decided once “we work through the logistic, regulatory, and other factors unique to each country.”

“We will move as expeditiously as possible while abiding by US and Pakistani regulations to facilitate safe and secure transport of vaccines. This takes time, but we continue to work together bilaterally, and with our international partners, throughout the process,” the American diplomat said.

