Asad Umar says more than 20MN people vaccinated against COVID-19

Asad Umar, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Development, said on Twitter Friday that more than 20 million individuals had been completely vaccinated against coronavirus.

Asad Umar, who also serves as the head of the National Command and Operation Centre, provided an update on Pakistan’s COVID-19 immunization status, expressing confidence that the country will “meet or surpass” its goal.

Asad Umar said that the government set a “daunting target” of vaccinating 70 million people by the end of this year when the vaccine program began.

“In the early days of the vaccination campaign we had set a daunting target of vaccinating 7 crore people by the end of this year,” he wrote.

He was pleased to report that at least one dosage of an anti-coronavirus vaccine has been given to 50 million Pakistanis.

For the third day in a row, Pakistan reported a slight decrease in the number of active COVID-19 infections on Friday morning.

According to the National Command and Operation Center’s most recent statistics, the country has 91,440 active cases.

Meanwhile, 6.03 percent of people tested positive for coronavirus. On 16 of the last 18 days since August 24, Pakistan’s positivity rate has been below 7%.

According to the NCOC, another 83 individuals died from coronavirus in Pakistan. For more than a week, the daily death toll has been over 100.

In the past 24 hours, there were 61,128 COVID-19 tests performed across the country, with 3,689 individuals testing positive for the virus.

As the country continues to battle the fourth wave of the pandemic, the daily case count has largely remained in the 3,000-4,000 level for almost a month.

The overall number of individuals who have died as a result of the virus is 26,580, and the total number of cases is 1,197,887, with 1,079,867 people who have recovered so far.

Pakistan is reporting an average of 3,772 new infections each day, which is 64 percent more than the peak – the highest daily average since June 17.

So far, Pakistan has given out at least 65,505,999 doses of COVID vaccination. Assuming that each individual requires two doses, it would be enough to vaccinate 15.1 percent of the country’s population.

Pakistan gave an average of 1,163,927 dosages per day over the latest week reported. At this pace, administering enough dosages for another 10% of the population will take another 38 days.

According to media reports, in the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the federal capital may become the country’s first “fully vaccinated” metropolis.

By the end of September, the Pakistani government has set immunization goals for 24 major cities. The goal for partial vaccination is 60%, with 40% of the eligible population receiving complete immunization.

According to the media reports, about 35 percent of the country’s eligible population has gotten at least one dosage of the coronavirus vaccination, citing the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Islamabad has 69 percent, Azad Kashmir has 51 percent, Gilgit-Baltistan has 39 percent, Punjab has 37 percent, Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa has 35 percent, Sindh has 32 percent, and Balochistan has 12 percent.

As a result of the data, Islamabad’s immunization status is well ahead of other cities, with just 31% of the population having yet to get the coronavirus vaccine.

According to the reports, if the vaccination procedure continues at its current rate, all of Islamabad’s eligible population will be inoculated against coronavirus in the coming months.

Although the positivity rate in Islamabad remains high, scientists believe that once herd immunity is achieved, the number of cases will drop dramatically.

For the first time in seven days, Pakistan reported more than 4,000 COVID-19 infections on Thursday. As the country continues to battle the fourth wave of the pandemic, the daily case count has largely remained in the 3,000-4,000 level for almost a month.

According to statistics provided by the National Command and Operation Center, the country reported 4,062 new infections after 63,161 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,194,198.

Meanwhile, 84 individuals have died in Pakistan as a result of the deadly illness, bringing the total death toll to 26,497. According to NCOC statistics, the daily death toll has been hovering around 100 for almost a week.

For the second day in a row, the number of active cases fell to 91,589 as 4,136 recoveries were recorded in the previous 24 hours. The overall number of recoveries has risen to 1,076,112 thus far.

The current positivity rate is 6.43 percent. Pakistan’s positivity rate has been below 7% on 15 of the last 17 days since August 24.

