Asad Umar renews call for an ‘independent’ Pakistan

Need a country where institutions not bigger than nation’, says PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar on Sunday regretted that “a corrupt elite has exploited” the people of Pakistan and “enriched themselves” and reiterated his party’s commitment to making Pakistan an independent and autonomous country where “individuals are not bigger than institutions and institutions are not bigger than the nation”.

Taking to Twitter, the senior party leader said that “in the last 10 days in 2nd phase of the long march, [I] had the honour of interacting with thousands of people” and saw “hope in their eyes”.

“It is truly tragic that a corrupt elite has exploited them and enriched themselves,” he continued.

“To realise the dreams of these people,” Umar said, “we need a country that takes its own decisions and is subservient to none. A country in which all power flows from its citizens”

The PTI leader asserted that for the sake of the people, Pakistan must be transformed into “a country in which individuals are not bigger than institutions and institutions are not bigger than the nation”.

Umar’s comments have come after PTI chief Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that the establishment exercises “absolute authority” in Pakistan compared to civilian setups.

The party has repeatedly criticised the establishment since its ouster from the government with Imran even admitting that the establishment was with his party when it came to power after the July 2018 general elections, but it was not with his government during the last four months in office.