Asad Umar reiterates commitment to curb money laundering

ISLAMABAD : Finance Minister Asad Umar has reiterated the government’s resolve to control and eventually eliminate money laundering and terror financing in the country in line with international guidelines, Express News reported.

The finance minister met with a delegation of the Asia-Pacific Group (APG), a Financial Action Task Force-style regional body on money laundering in the federal capital, where he conveyed the government’s stance on the issue.

The delegation, headed by APG Executive Secretary Gordon Hook, apprised the finance minister its objectives for the trip and meetings it would hold with relevant stakeholders.

Umar added that the government wants to strengthen laws against money laundering and terror financing in the country.

