Asad Umar made PTI’s secretary general as Imran Khan announces new party setup

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the chairman of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has announced the new structure of the party a day after dissolved all PTI bodies over embarrassing defeat in first phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government elections.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced the development on Twitter today (Saturday).

Khan has appointed Asad Ummar as secretary general of the party in the new party setup, while Pervez Khattak, Ali Haider Zaidi, Qasim Suri, Shafqat Mahmood and Khusro Bakhtiar have been named as new provincial heads of the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Southern Punjab, respectively.

پارٹی تنظیموں کی تحلیل کے بعد چیئرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان نے تحریک انصاف کی نئ تنظیم کا اعلان کیا گیا ہے، اسد عمر تحریک انصاف کے نئے سیکرٹری جنرل ہوں گے، پرویز خٹک خیبر پختونخواہ، علی زیدی سندہ، قاسم سوری بلوچستان، شفقت محمود پنجاب اور خسرو بختیار جنوبی پنجاب کے صدور ہوں گے ۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 25, 2021

Aamir Mehmood Kiani has been appointed the party’s additional secretary-general, Fawad Chaudhry added.

A day earlier, Chaudhry announced the dissolution of PTI’s organizational structure after it suffered massive below in its stronghold, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during the first phase of local body elections.

Addressing a press conference, Chaudhry said that the new constitutional committee will be formed to outline a strategy for the second phase of the local body polls in the northwestern province.

Explaining the reasons behind losing seats in KPK, he said that the party had received complaints about the distribution of party tickets on the basis of nepotism.

The information minister said that nepotism cast shadow on the principles of fairness and merit, adding that Prime minister Imran Khan had expressed anger over the outcomes in the elections.