ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar has been arrested in the cypher leak case here in federal capital, confirmed a police source on Sunday.

PTI’s top leadership is being accused of leaking the diplomatic cypher at the heart of PTI claims that the United States hatched a conspiracy to remove Imran Khan from power.

Today, local police arrested Asad Umar in Islamabad’s F-8 sector. Later, he would be handed over the FIA which registered a case again PTI leaders on August 18 over the alleged leak.

On Saturday, Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrtested in Islamabad shortly after he held a press conference where confirm that he had met western ambassadors at a breakfast hosted by Australian High Commissioner.

PTI Chairman Imran khan, who is already in jail after being sentenced to three years in prison, has also been arrested in the cypher leak case registered under the Official Secrets Act.