Asad Umar announces reopening schools in Punjab, KPK

Asad Umar, the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said on Tuesday that schools in five districts of Punjab and one district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will reopen on September 16.

The chairman of the NCOC said that the NCOC has previously imposed severe limitations on 24 districts throughout the country. Only six districts will be subjected to severe limitations, while the others have been given leeway.

“These six districts [where strict restrictions will continue to remain] are Lahore, Faislabad, Multan, Gujrat, Sargodha and Bannu districts,” he said.

According to the minister, the administration has decided to remove certain limitations in these areas as well.”Inter-city transport was earlier banned altogether from these districts. Now, buses can resume inter-city transport by accommodating 50% capacity of passengers,” he added.

Similarly, he said that schools in these six areas will resume on-campus classes on September 16 with a minimum of 50% attendance.

Asad Umar said that outdoor dining in these districts was allowed to remain open till 10pm. “We have extended the time for outdoor dining till midnight. Indoor dining at restaurants, however, will remain banned,” he clarified.

Amusement parks, recreational facilities, and parks, he added, will stay open. He emphasised that only vaccinated people will be permitted to attend amusement parks. The government will authorise outdoor events, but only for 400 people, according to the NCOC head.

“However, indoor gatherings will continue to remain banned,” he said.

COVID-19 limitations implemented in areas other than these six will stay in effect until September 30, according to the ministry.

“We have witnessed that the fourth wave is decreasing in intensity as time passes,” said Asad Umar. “It is vital that we see an increase in the vaccination process. As you know, we had set huge targets in Pakistan’s large cities, to vaccinate fully 40% of Pakistan’s population of 15 years and above,” he said.

The only way to get rid of these limitations, according to Umar, is to become vaccinated. He did, however, rule out the government imposing any business restrictions in the foreseeable future.

However, he ruled out the government imposing any restrictions on businesses in the near future.

“We won’t be placing restrictions on businesses. However, restrictions will be imposed on the individual who does not get himself vaccinated,” he added.

The NCOC said that the decision to review the limitations in place will be conveyed via official means, indicating that social media reports should be ignored.

The NCOC agreed earlier this month to extend special non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) in 24 high-risk areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Islamabad till September 15, which had been in effect until September 12.

The decision to keep the limitations in place was made in the face of mounting strain on critical care, hospital admissions, and oxygen needs.

According to the special NPIs, all kinds of indoor and outdoor gatherings, all types of indoor gyms, intercity mass transit, and the educational sector were all prohibited until September 15, the Forum had decided.

It further said that NPIs for the other sectors will be implemented as previously stated.

