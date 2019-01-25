Asad Ullah, Hassan, Noor, Khurshal enter into semi-finals

National Junior U-17 Squash

Peshawar

Asad Ullah of PAF, Muhammad Hassan Raza of Punjab, Noor Zaman and Khurshal Riaz of PAF took berth into the semi-finals of the ongoing All Pakistan National Junior Under-17 Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday. Top seed Asad Ullah of PAF took no time in defeating Abbas Nawaz of KP in the straight sets battle and moved to the semi-finals, the score was 11-7, 11-7 and 13-11. International Asad, having lot of international exposure, played well and did not give much time to Abbas Nawaz to strike back.

It was the second quarter-final when Muhammad Hassan Raza of Punjab faced tough resistance against Waleed Khalil of PAF, who recently participated in the US Junior. The score was 8-11, 11-3, 11-9 and 11-5. Waleed Khalil won the first set but failed to click in the remaining three consecutive sets and lost the match against Hassan Raza of Punjab. The British Junior Open semi-final recently held in Birmingham, UK, Noor Zaman played well and defeated Ali Sher of PAF in straight sets, the score was 11-9, 11-1 and 11-0. In the last quarter-final Khurshal Riaz, who played a quarter-final in the Canadian Junior, defeated his Hammad Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-8 and 11-7. Result of the first round: Abbas Nawaz (KP) W/O Farhan Hashmi(SNGPL) AsadUllah (PAF) 3-0 Ibtisam Riaz (PB) 11/3, 11/9,11/4 Waleed Khalil (PAF) 3-0 Hammad Khan (PB) 11/5,11/2,11/4 M.Hassan Raza (PB) 3-0 Tayyab Rauf(PB) 11/5, 11/8,11/8 Ali Sher (PAF) 3-1 Fahad Sharif (KP) 11/6, 10/12,11/2,12/10 Noor Zaman (PAF) 3-0 Huzaifa Shahid (PB) 11/2, 12/10, 11/8.—Agencies

