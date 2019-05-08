Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The federal government has decided to appoint Asad Umar as the chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance. The decision was taken after Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held separate meetings with the former finance minister to convince him to rejoin the federal cabinet.

While Umar refused their request to become a part of the cabinet, he expressed willingness to head the standing committee on finance.

Consequently, PM Imran issued directives to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Chief Whip Amir Dogar, who then informed the incumbent committee chairman, PTI MNA Faizullah. Umar resigned from the federal cabinet in April after PM Imran removed him from the finance ministry and offered him the energy ministry.