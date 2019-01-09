Asad, Suri felicitate new office bearers of NPC

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of National Press Club (NPC).

In their congratulatory messages to the newly elected President Shakeel Qarar, General Secretary Anwar Raza, Vice Presidents, Raja Khalil Ahmed, Ahmed Nawaz, Shah Muhammad and Sadia Kamal, Secretary Finance Sagheer Ahmed Chaudhary, Joint Secretaries Syed Sheraz Gardezi, Ahteshamul Haque, Nadeem Chaudhary, Shakila Jalil and other office bearers of National Press Club, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker extended warmest felicitation on their success.

They said that their election was an evidence of trust and confidence of Journalist fraternity reposed in them.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker while appreciating the role of journalist community for freedom of expression in the country said that freedom of expression is the fundamental right of every citizen and journalist community had rendered huge sacrifices in this regard.

They expressed hope that newly elected representatives of National Press Club will utilize their capabilities to resolve the problems faced by the journalist community and freedom of press. The Speaker and Deputy Speaker said that freedom of expression was essential for strengthening democracy in the country. They prayed for their success during their tenure.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp