Asad, Suri condole with Qadri

Observer Report

Islamabad

Asad Qaiser, Speaker and Qasim Khan Suri, Acting Speaker, National Assembly have condoled the sad demise of father of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor Ul Haq Qadri.

In their separate condolence messages to Noor Ul Haq Qadri, they expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of his father.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to Noor Ul Haq Qadri and other members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Share on: WhatsApp