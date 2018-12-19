Asad reviews progress on FATF action plan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Finance Minister Asad Umar chaired a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) on Tuesday to review the progress on FATF Action Plan.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) made a detailed presentation on the Terrorist Financing Risk Assessment, prepared jointly by NACTA and FIA in consultation with a number of relevant authorities. After detailed deliberations on various aspects of the assessment report, the NEC approved the same subject to addressing certain observations in respect of key policy and legislative areas. NACTA will finalize the report accordingly. The NEC also approved the Risk Assessment Report on cash smuggling prepared by FBR-Customs.

The Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) presented the analysis on suspicious transaction reports filed by the financial sector in the last three years and the law enforcement actions taken against money laundering and terrorism financing on the basis of such reports.

