Asad Rehman Gilani made NADRA chairman

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Friday appointed Asad Rehman Gilani as chairman of the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

Gilani takes charge of the coveted post and started performing his duties on the first day at NADRA headquarters. He also ordered all NADRA employees to continue their normal activities heartily and stressed the uninterrupted provision of services and facilities for the masses.

The new chief expressed his resolve to advance the ongoing services and mentioned that he would visit the regional offices.

Gilani further mentioned that heads of all departments of NADRA will continue office activities on weekends to clear the backlog.

For the unversed, the new chief of NADRA is an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) who joined civil service in 90s and holds 27 years of experience.

Before taking charge, he was serving as the Federal Secretary for the Board of Investment (BOI) at Prime Minister’s Office. Impressively, Gilani earned his degree from Harvard Kennedy School, and even studied medicine from the prestigious King Edward Medical University Lahore.