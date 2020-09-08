Asad reaffirms govt commitment to fast track WB funded projects

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Tuesday, that the government is committed to expedite the projects being funded by the World Bank to continue the reform agenda.

The minister held an introductory meeting with the newly appointed Country Director of the World Bank in Pakistan Najy Benhassine.

Asad Umar welcomed the Country Director and appreciated the strong working relationship between the government of Pakistan and the World Bank and appreciated the support provided by the World Bank during the pandemic.

While appreciating the contribution of World Bank in socio-economic development of Pakistan, he said that the government was committed to fast track projects which was funded by World Bank.