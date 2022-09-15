Former ICC elite panel umpire Asad Rauf has passed away at the age of 66 in Lahore.

According to his brother, Tahir Rauf, the former first-class cricketer suffered a cardiac arrest on Wednesday night.

Rauf officiated 64 Tests (49 as on-field umpire and 15 as TV umpire), 139 ODIs and 28 T20Is.

The tandem of Aleem Dar and Asad Rauf put Pakistani umpires on the cricketing map, helping improve the country’s reputation internationally. He was one of the most recognized names during the 2000s having officiated his first ODI in 2000 and his first test in 2005.

He was elevated to ICC’s elite panel of umpires in 2006.

However, he did have an ignominious end to his umpiring career which was marred by controversial scandals towards the end.

In 2013 he was named a “wanted accused” by Mumbai police concerning their investigation into spot-fixing claims during the ongoing IPL season. Rauf left India before the end of that IPL season but the scenario started a downward spiral.

He was withdrawn from the umpiring panel of the following Champions Trophy and was dropped from the elite panel list later that year despite ICC maintaining it was not because of his involvement in the scandal.

In 2016 he was banned by the BCCI for five years on four charges of corruption and misconduct despite claiming innocence.

Following his dismissal from the cricketing circles, he started operating a clothing shop in Lahore.