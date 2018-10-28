Asad Qaiser categorically rejects reports of changing seminaries syllabus

SWABI : Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has categorically rejected the reports being circulated regarding changing syllabus of religious seminaries.

Talking to the media in Panjpir area of Swabi on Sunday, Asad Qaiser said that we imposed that the Holy Quran be taught with translation and included the fundamental article of faith of finality of Prophethood in the syllabus in schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and will do the same in Punjab.

He said that baseless reports being circulated regarding change in syllabus of religious seminaries are condemnable.

“We are neither introducing a new syllabus for madrassahs nor are we drafting any policy,” he clarified. “Till Prime Minister Imran Khan and I are here no such thing can happen,” the NA Speaker added.

Asad Qaiser said that religious seminaries are Islam’s forts and preach peace and are among our top priorities.

