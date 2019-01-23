Asad presents third finance bill for fiscal 2019 amidst protests

Govt reimposes mobile phone tax, allows non-filers to buy 1300cc cars

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Finance Minister Asad Umar presented the third finance bill for the current fiscal year during the National Assembly session held on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, Umar, without revealing any specifics, had said the ‘mini-budget’ — technically the Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill of 2019 — would help generate more revenue for the government.

Speaking amidst loud jeering by opposition lawmakers, the finance minister described the bill as a measure to address the people of Pakistan’s needs.

“This is not a budget, this is a corrective package aimed at addressing various sectors of the economy,” the finance minister clarified at the start of his speech.

Meanwhile, Mini-budget: Govt reimposes mobile phone tax, allows non-filers to buy 1300cc cars

We don’t want the people to hear that the government has to go to the IMF because of the previous government’s negligence, said Umar.

He accused the previous government of trying to buy the election with its budget. The deficit should have been 4.1% but at the end of it was 6.6%, he said. “Where was that money supposed to come from?” he asked.

“It won’t come from their [the opposition’s] Swiss bank accounts, it will come from the people’s pockets,” he said.

Non-filers can now buy cars with engine capacity of 1300cc and below. This means they can now buy any cars from Suzuki Wagon R to Honda City and Swift. Previously, non filers were not allowed to buy new cars. Motorcycles and rickshaws were an exception because buyers of these automobiles belong to lower income groups. Umar said the tax rate on cars is being increased but didn’t mention the actual increase.

Non-filers are people who do not file their tax returns with the Federal Board of Revenue. They include both people who pay tax on their income and those who evade it.

As per the mini budget, you will only get Rs70 worth of credit on every Rs100 top-up. This is because the government has re-imposed taxes on mobile phone service consumption. Previously the Supreme Court had barred the government from deducting any tax on mobile phone pre-paid cards. The SC order allowed users to consume Rs100 credit in its entirety with no tax on phone calls or text messages. The government has approved a 30% tax on mobile phone cards.

Financial institutions will now be charged a 20% tax in place of the current rate of 39% if they extend loans to facilitate the growth of agriculture (small farmers), SMEs, and low cost housing sectors.

This means you are more likely to get a loan for starting a business because the banks have been given incentives in the form of lower tax on income generated from loans given to these sectors.

The government has abolished the minimum withholding tax on banking transactions and withdrawals exceeding Rs50,000 for filers.

There has been no relaxation on property as the government continues with the previous policy. This means non-filers will not be able to buy property worth more than Rs5 million. Only overseas Pakistanis and those who inherit property from their parents will be exempt from this restriction. PSL tickets may be cheaper this year as government exempt all sports franchises from taxes with effect from July 1.

Share on: WhatsApp