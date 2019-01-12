Asad presents credentials to Trump

Observer Report

Washington

Dr Asad Majeed Khan, Pakistan’s new Ambassador to the United States, presented his credentials to US President Donald Trump at a ceremony held at the White House, a press release issued from the country’s mission in Washington said on Saturday.

“Ambassador Khan conveyed the greetings of Pakistan’s leadership to President Trump who reciprocated with similar positive sentiments for Prime Minister Imran Khan,” read the press release.

President Trump, according to the press release, said that he wants to explore opportunities for the two countries to work closely together and to renew their partnership. The new envoy arrived in Washington earlier this week to take charge of the effort to renew once close relationship between the US and Pakistan.

