Asad: Pakistan overcomes economic crisis

Problems controlled with friendly countries’ help

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Finance Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday, dismissing the notion that the country is facing an economic crisis, said all fundamental economic indicators are improving as the country’s economic crisis has been successfully overcome with the help of friendly countries.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 11th South Asia Economic Summit in Islamabad, the finance minister said, “The financing gap for the current fiscal year has been plugged and the fruit of government’s vibrant economic policies will soon be visible.”

Umar said, “All fundamental economic indicators are now improving with exports witnessing an upward trend while the imports are decreasing. Current account deficit is also being overcome gradually.”

“Spreading rumours about the national economy would not do any service to the country,” he added.

Speaking about the devaluation of the rupee last week, the finance minister said, “The State Bank of Pakistan had taken the decision and they will continue to take such decisions.”

“Such decisions are taken by the central bank and if need be then its working will be strengthened,” he added.

Upholding that there has been no change in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s policy, the finance minister said, “There will be no compromise on the independence of SBP rather it will further be institutionalised.”

He clarified, “A mechanism regarding communication between the SBP and Ministry of Finance is being worked on.”

Referring to economic cooperation with other SAARC countries, the finance minister expressed his disappointment by the attitude shown by India. “The response from the Indian side is unfortunate, we hope that this SAARC cooperation will be strengthened in the future.” “We really need to think out of the box solutions, amid tensions and political confrontations between the two states,” said Umar.

He added that the country’s growth driver is intra-regional trade, especially between India and Pakistan. “Our ability to meet the need of the people and getting people out of poverty depends on promotion the intra-regional trade and taking steps in the right direction”.

“We can create political space for this to happen, the solution has to come from policy experts and through conferences such as this,” said Umar, adding that, leaders need to take bold decisions.

“For a peaceful and prosperous South Asia, we need to cooperate with each other,” reiterated the finance minister.

Referring to the recent opening of the visa-free Kartarpur corridor, Umar said the response to the initiative from India was dismal, which was not hoped for. “Pakistan is hopeful for a positive response from India,” Umar said reiterating Pakistan’s willingness to engage India in dialogue for resolution of outstanding issues.

