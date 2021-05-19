Asad lauds Pak-China idea of SEZ to SEZ cooperation

70th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations

Nong Rong praises Pakistan efforts to improve business environment

The second session of a two-day CPEC Industrial cooperation virtual conference organized by Centre for Pakistan Studies, Peking University, Beijing, China and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment & Trade as part of 70 Year Celebration of Pak-China friendship was held today.

The conference had a great list of panelists from both sides to highlight Industrial Cooperation under CPEC including Mr. Asad Umar, Federal Minister SD & Pl, Mr. Nong Rong, Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Mr. Mushahid Hussain, Federal Senator, Mr. Atif Bukhari, Chairman Federal Board of Investment, Mr. Hassan Daud Butt, CEO KP-Board of Investment & Trade, Mr. Nasir Ali Shah, CEO Pakistan KASB Securities, Dr. Maria Sultan, Chairperson SASSI University, Dr. Abid Suleri, Executive Director SDPI ,Dr. Huma Baqai, Associate Professor, IBA, and panelists from China.

Mr. Asad Umar said that the virtual conference was taking place at an important time of 50 years of establishing US-China diplomatic relationship which was facilitated by Pakistan. He appreciated idea of SEZ to SEZ cooperation between Pakistan and China.

He informed the audience that the PM is taking special interests in CPEC projects and the CPEC projects are progressing well.

The Development work is in advance phases in several projects including Rashakai SEZ, Allama Iqbal Industrial City and Gwadar.

He said that the use of RMB of bilateral trade and investment project is a welcome proposal and may be further taken up by relevant authorities.

Mr. Nong Rong said that Government of Pakistan is working continuously to improve business environment and enhance Ease of Doing Business.

The Chambers of commerce from both sides are encouraged to take full advantage of the forum through Business to Business cooperation.

Financial institutions may be encouraged to support the projects and take advantage of the opportunities offered by CPEC.

Universities and think tanks are strategic contributors towards development and hence, they are invited to offer suggestions and opinions on any issues emerging in the CPEC.

Mr. Mushahid Hussain Syed said that China invested in times when Pakistan had significant security challenges and no other country was willing to invest in Pakistan.

As the second phase of CPEC pro-gresses, the best is yet to come in the form of industrial relocation , creation of jobs, Information Technology development, Transfer of technology, people to people and tourism.

Meanwhile, the challenges to CPEC in the form of continuity of policies, security and narrative management in media may be effectively handled.

Mr. Hassan Daud Butt said that the second phase of CPEC in the form of Industrial cooperation is expected to play an important role in bringing development to Pakistan and socio-economic uplift of the people.

The industrial cooperation will result in opportunities for Pakistani businesses to benefit from CPEC through transfer of technology and Pakistani firms may venture in avenues of global e-commerce, global value chains and enhanced capacity of Pakistani work force.

The conference was attended by a large number of participants from China and Pakistan including public and private sector stakeholders.