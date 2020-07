Observer Report

Lahore

A day after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Lahore visit, Punjab Wildlife Minister Malik Asad Ali Khokhar has been removed from the provincial cabinet.

The appointment of Asad Khokhar as provincial minister faced severe criticism and despite being a minister he was not awarded any portfolio for several months. On the other hand, Asad Khokhar has said that he resigned from the ministry as he cannot perform his duties due to personal engagements.