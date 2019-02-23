Asad Durrani guilty of violating mily CoC: DG ISPR

Rawalpindi

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major-General Asif Ghafoor on Friday said Lieutenant General (retd) Asad Durrani, the former chief of Inter-Services Intelligence, was found guilty of violating the military code of conduct.

He was addressing a press conference in the wake of the situation arising after the Pulwama attack. Major General Ghafoor informed that Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani was found guilty of violating the military code of conduct, after he co-authored a book ‘The Spy Chronicles’ with AS Dulat, the former chief of India’s spy agency Research and Analysis Wing.

He said the court had prescribed the relevant punishment in the case — that Lt Gen Durrani’s pension and other allowances and benefits be withdrawn, but his rank remain intact.

His name is also on the no-fly list, but “we will talk to the Interior Ministry about whether to keep it there or not,” Maj Gen Ghafoor added.

An inquiry was launched against Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani last year for publishing ‘The Spy Chronicles’.—INP

