Asad: Chinese vaccine trial to start in Pakistan in ’10 days’

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar announced on Saturday that the phase 3 trial of a Chinese vaccine for the Coronavirus will begin in Pakistan in “10 days”.

“Pakistan will be participating in phase 3 trials of a Chinese developed vaccine for coronavirus,” tweeted the minister.

Earlier this week it was reported, that the falling Covid-19 infection numbers in Pakistan will not affect a Phase 3 clinical trial for a potential vaccine being developed by China’s CanSino Biologics. The report had also said that trials will begin this month, according to officials running the trial.

Pakistan’s drug regulator last month gave the go-ahead for the country’s first Phase 3 clinical trial for CanSino’s candidate, Ad5-nCoV, which will be led by the government-run National Institute of Health along with pharmaceutical company AJM — the local representative of CanSino.